Video of manatee with TRUMP scratched in its back, federal officials want answers

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service wants more information about a manatee discovered in Florida with the word "TRUMP" scraped on its back, reports The Citrus County Chronicle.

Craig Cavanna, senior federal wildlife officer and current investigating officer, said of the situation, "I cannot comment on a current, ongoing investigation."

He added harassment of a manatee, protected by the Endangered Species Act, is a Class A, federal criminal offense punishable by a $50,000 fine and/or up to one-year in federal prison.