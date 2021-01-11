Washington Monument closed until after Biden inauguration after "credible threats" from Trump supporters

The National Parks Service announced today that the Washington Monument will be closed to visitors until Jan. 24. The service cites "credible threats to visitors" from the same groups that were "involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol"; its press release is embedded above.

Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas. In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning January 11, 2021 through January 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources. These temporary closures may be extended if the conditions persist. The National Park Service will reopen areas as it determines that the conditions of concern are no longer present.