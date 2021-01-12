Now might be a good time to watch (or re-watch) A Night at the Garden, a 2017 found-footage documentary about a 1939 Nazi rally of 20,000 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (previously)
Image: Screengrab
A Night at the Garden, chilling short about 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden
