Chad Wolf, named Homeland Security Secretary by President Trump but never confirmed in the role, resigned last night. He cited a court ruling that said his appointment was illegal, but it also allows him to avoid ongoing pressure on Trump's cabinet to remove him from office following last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol. Five died in the chaos, prompted when Trump told his supporters to march on Congress.
Chad Wolf, named Homeland Security Secretary by Trump, quits post
State Department website defaced to suggest Trump, Pence resigning
The State Department biographies for outgoing president Donald Trump and vice-president Mike Pence were today defaced to claim they were resigning today. The Daily Beast reports that a "rogue staffer" is identified as the culprit. READ THE REST
Washington Monument closed until after Biden inauguration after "credible threats" from Trump supporters
The National Parks Service announced today that the Washington Monument will be closed to visitors until Jan. 24. The service cites "credible threats to visitors" from the same groups that were "involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol"; its press release is embedded above. Groups involved in the January 6, 2021… READ THE REST
Night of the Short Fingers
Following Trump's 11th-hour Twitter ban, all hell broke loose online. Here's a tally of the evening's festivities; if you know of more, add them in the comments and I'll include them on the list. Trump banned from Twitter [boingboing.net]Facebook bans Trump [WaPo] Michael Flynn banned from TwitterSidney Powell banned from TwitterRon Watkin (8chan/8kun admin, likely… READ THE REST
