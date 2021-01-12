Chad Wolf, named Homeland Security Secretary by Trump, quits post

Rob Beschizza

Chad Wolf, named Homeland Security Secretary by President Trump but never confirmed in the role, resigned last night. He cited a court ruling that said his appointment was illegal, but it also allows him to avoid ongoing pressure on Trump's cabinet to remove him from office following last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol. Five died in the chaos, prompted when Trump told his supporters to march on Congress.