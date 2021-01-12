Sheldon Adelson dead at 87, Sands casino mogul and Trump financial backer was in failing health for a long time, say those who knew him

Casino mogul and GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson has died at age 87.

He was one of Donald Trump's biggest financial backers.

Sheldon Adelson was owner of Yisrael Hayom newspaper, CEO of Las Vegas Sands, and a former close friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports the Jerusalem Post in its obituary:

Sheldon Adelson, CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands, the largest casino company in the United States, passed away Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 87.Adelson was the owner of the Yisrael Hayom newspaper in Israel and was a former close friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but the two were said to have fallen out due to the investigations against the prime minister. Adelson was also a substantial contributor to the coffers of the Republican Party and one of the most generous of donors to Israel and to Jewish causes in general. Through the Adelson Family Foundation, he has donated tens of millions of dollars to Yad Vashem, Birthright, IDC Herzliya, and numerous other causes in Israel, the United States, Singapore and Macao.

His wealth was estimated at more than $30 billion. In 2017, Adelson gave $5 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee, which was reportedly the largest donation in US history.