Fauci: Live music could be back in the fall

At a meeting during the Association of Performing Arts Professionals conference, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci forecasts that performance venues could reopen for live shows "some time in the fall of 2021." That's very good news for artists, crew, managers, venue owners, staff, promoters, and, of course, fans. From Spin:

Dr. Fauci said that "If everything goes right … by the time we get to the early to mid-fall, you can have people feeling safe performing onstage as well as people in the audience." He indicated that theatres with good ventilation and proper air filters might not need to place many restrictions for performances by the fall — except for audience masking. "I think you can then start getting back to almost full capacity of seating," he said.