If 'Seinfeld' were a horror movie

The trailer for The Nothing may keep you awake at night.
Coincidentally, it's the 10th anniversary of the Pig Man trailer this month.
Image: Vimeo / Max Gold
Last week, I wrote a piece on The Incredible Shrinking Man, which was based on a book by Richard Matheson. Besides writing The Shrinking Man, Matheson wrote such other notable books as I Am Legend, A Stir of Echoes, Hell House, and What Dreams May Come. He also wrote prolifically for movies and television. He… READ THE REST
Do you remember movies you saw as a kid that had a deep and lasting impact on you? For me, one of the first and foremost of these was 1957's The Incredible Shrinking Man. I first saw the film when I was barely out of trapdoor jammies. My babysitter didn't want to watch scary movies… READ THE REST
Of the many social activities that covid has taken from us this year, Halloween is an especially bitter pill to swallow. If you're looking for virus-free thrills from the safety of your couch this weekend, the folks at Filmbot have put together an excellent Halloween movie marathon. The line-up features Wes Craven's classic The Hills… READ THE REST
