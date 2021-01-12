Man accused of stealing Pelosi's lectern has a lawyer who admits "I'm not a magician"

Adam Johnson (36), who was photographed holding Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the Capitol Riot on Wednesday, was released on $25k bond yesterday afternoon.
Johnson is charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Tampa Bay News 10 interviewed Johnson's lawyers on the courthouse steps. After hearing what one of them said about their client, I think Johnson's judgment in picking lawyers is as bad as his judgment on whether or not to be smile while being photographed carrying the Speaker of the House's lectern during a violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol:
Lawyer: It could be worse, uh you know, it could be worse, but I think part of what you have to, you know, factor into is again, you just have to drill down on what actually happened. You have a photograph of our client, you know, in a building, um, you know, unauthorized to be there, with, uh, you know, what appears to be a podium or a lectern — not exactly sure which one it's called — but that's what we have.
Reporter: Obviously, that presents problems for you as a defense attorney in that you have your client in the building at the time of the uh break-in.
Lawyer: Yeah. Yeah. I don't know the, you know. how to explain that. But yeah, that's, that's, that would be a problem. I'm not a magician and neither is Mr Digny. Yeah, we've got a photograph of our client who appears to be inside the federal building or inside the Capitol with the government property.