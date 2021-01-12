Reissues of Keith Haring's Mickey Mouse Swatch watches

Swatch has reissued a series of Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring watches that Haring first created in 1986 for his legendary Pop Shop store in New York City. Mickey Mouse appeared frequently in Haring's artwork, sometimes seen in, er, adult situations, or fused with Andy Warhol.

"The Mickey Mouse figure came out of drawing Mickey Mouse a lot when I was little," Haring once said. "I've appreciated this anew because the drawings I'm doing now have more to do with what I drew in high school than with anything I did in art school. I did it partly because I could draw it so well and partly because it's such a loaded image. It's ultimately a symbol of America more than anything else.'

(via Hypebeast)