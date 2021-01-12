A lot of work went into finding snippets from various Peanuts TV specials to make it look like the Peanuts gang is performing "Roundabout" by Yes. The hard work paid off!
Somebody matched scenes from Peanuts TV specials to "Roundabout" and the results are excellent
peanuts
prog ro
