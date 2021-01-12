"Sorry," Danny Elfman's latest evokes "alien orchestral chamber punk"

In October, he brought us "Happy," his first single in 36 years. Now Danny Elfman has another dark and edgy track, "Sorry."

Stereogum:

"Sorry" was the first song I've written for myself in a long time," Elfman said in a statement. "It began as an obsessive choral-chant instrumental work, which at the time I called 'alien orchestral chamber punk' and evolved slowly into a song. I was surprised by the amount of rage I'd been storing inside myself which came bursting out as soon as I applied my voice."

It comes with a visual created by Arca/FKA Twigs/Bjork collaborator Jesse Kanda and it matches the sort of chaotic energy you might expect from someone who seeks Kanda out.