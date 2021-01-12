The governornator's message to America

Somewhere around 50 years ago, a young immigrant came to the United States to seek his fortune in pursuit of the American Dream. He spoke little English, and what he knew of the language was fairly incomprehensible to the rest of us. But he worked hard, flexed his muscles, swung a sword, traveled through time, married a Kennedy, and served as governor of California.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's voice is clear and precise in this video as he speaks of the insurrection at the Capitol building, comparing it to Kristallnacht in 1938. But he has hope and confidence in America. This is the kind of video that makes you stand up a little straighter and remember what kind of country we want to live in.