Airbnb is canceling all DC area bookings during inauguration week

Anyone planning to book an Airbnb during inauguration week is out of luck. Airbnb announced bookings to the area are blocked and existing reservations are canceled:

Today, in response to various local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to Washington, D.C., we are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, D.C. metro area during the Inauguration week. Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, D.C. area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations.

Guests whose reservations are canceled will be refunded in full. We also will reimburse hosts, at Airbnb's expense, the money they would have earned from these cancelled reservations. HotelTonight reservations also will be canceled.

Airbnb's work continues to be informed by inputs from our local host community as well as Washington, D.C. officials, Metro Police and Members of Congress throughout this week. In particular, Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the Inauguration. Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration.

We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community. As we've learned through media or law enforcement sources the names of individuals confirmed to have been responsible for the violent criminal activity at the United States Capitol on January 6, we've investigated whether the named individuals have an account on Airbnb. Through this work, we have identified numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building, and they have been banned from Airbnb's platform.