Auction of entire museum of muscle cars

Next week, Rick Treworgy's Muscle Car City—located in a former Walmart in Punta Gorda, Florida—will close forever. Treworgy was planning to retire, although COVID-19 accelerated his plans, and he's sending his collection of more than 200 cars to the auction block. Mecum Auction will take bids beginning January 22 and you can browse the lots here. From Autoblog:

According to a 2014 episode of Car Crazy, Treworgy has 80 Corvettes alone, more than the actual Corvette Museum. Among them are 20 models from 1967, one of Treworgy's favorites. The rest span the decades from 1954 (he once had a '53 but sold it) to a recently acquired 2020 C8, which, according to The Drive, has only 300 miles on the odometer.

You like Impalas? There are models of every year from 1958 to 1969. El Caminos? He's got 'em from 1964 to 1972. Novas? Every year from 1963 to 1970 is represented. Most are the more desirable examples of each breed, with four-speed transmissions, the biggest blocks, and unicorn option packages like a factory 1965 Z16 SS396 Chevelle, one of 200 that were ordered off-menu at Chevy dealerships.

And don't even get us started on the Camaros, which include not one, but two COPO 1969s. Treworgy even owns the only known surviving example of a 1936 Chevrolet Phaeton, of which only seven were built.