WOW. Powerful moment on @CNN just now. Must watch. Sending you lots of love @sarasidnerCNN pic.twitter.com/v8Pv4xOo36 — Faith Abubéy (@ReporterFaith) January 12, 2021

This is a heartbreaking moment when a CNN reporter, Sara Sidner, breaks down while reporting on visiting ten hospitals in LA overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. She struggles hard to shake off the grief and do her job, but she can't.



I'm sure this is very embarrassing to journalists when it happens, but I think it's good to see some of the horrible toll this pandemic is taking on those working on the front lines and beyond.

Image: Screengrab