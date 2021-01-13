Georgia man arrested at Capitol insurrection commits suicide

On Wednesday, January 6th, Christopher Stanton Georgia, of Alpharetta, GA was arrested in Washington, D.C. and charged with unlawful entry of public property and violating the 6:00 PM curfew set earlier that afternoon by the city's mayor. His arrest was one of only a few dozen that happened on the actual day of the attack on the Capitol. He pleaded not guilty the following day and was released on bail.



Georgia died on Saturday of a self-inflected gunshot wound to the chest. He had been employed at BB&T in Atlanta as an investment banker.



Georgia's is the second suicide related to last week's attack. On Saturday, Buzzfeed reported on the suicide of Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood. Liebengood was at the Capitol during Wednesday's siege. CBS News investigative producer Michael Kaplan tweeted that other officers present that day have been struggling.





A source told @CBSNews the dept. is "demoralized".



"There's tremendous moral injury, a sense of failure weighing them down. They went home to family and were asked how did this happen. And it's very easy for those officers to interpret that as 'how could you let this happen?'" — Michael Kaplan (@mkaplantv) January 11, 2021