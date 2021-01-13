Get a 3-pack of nylon braided USB-C cables that are built to last, now at over 60% off

Considering a new smartphone requires years of development and can set you back up to $1,400, you'd think manufacturers would pay a little more attention to the means for powering up those devices.

Yet, while phone technology continues to march forward, most charging cables are fragile, prone to frays and breaks, and are practically disposable. Let's put it this way – not too many charging cables ever celebrate a birthday.

Now that cables are a part of everybody's EDC stash, it's worth finding connectors that aren't going to need to be replaced on a monthly basis. This USB-C Charging Cables: 3-Pack fits the bill.

Made by Electronics Avenue, these connectors are definitely built to survive the long haul. Sheathed in high-quality braided nylon, these cables are durable enough to stand up to heavy usage, extreme temperatures, and even the occasional sharp pull.

The nylon casing also protects the interior wiring from kinks and tangles, which often end up being the fastest way for cables to suffer permanent damage. Toss one of these in your purse, backpack, or travel bag, and your connectivity will always be covered.

With this 3-pack offering three length options of 3, 6, and 10 feet, users have the flexibility to access their device when it's plugged in, whether the closest outlet is right next to your nightstand, on the other side of the couch, or across the room.

It also doesn't hurt that this cable 3-pack comes in a few different colors, to coordinate with any room decor or outfit ensemble. These cables come in black, silver, pink, and gold varieties.

This 3-pack of nylon braided USB-C cables is regularly $49, but with the current deal, they're 69% off at only $14.99.

Prices subject to change.