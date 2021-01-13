TV news report on teen "goths, Cure-heads, and psychobillies" in Dublin (1989)

Here's a glimpse of underground culture and fashion in its heyday before the rise of Hot Topic. This is Dublin's Grafton Street, 1989.
Compare and contrast with this report from ten years earlier on "punks, skinheads, and Skaboys of Dublin":
Here's a glimpse of underground culture and fashion in its heyday before the rise of Hot Topic. This is Dublin's Grafton Street, 1989.
Compare and contrast with this report from ten years earlier on "punks, skinheads, and Skaboys of Dublin":
A women's soccer game between China's Fuzhou University and Jimei University was cancelled on Saturday because players on both times apparently had dyed hair, verboten according to game regulations. From CNN: The issue kicked off a frantic dash from coaching staff to secure black hair dye from nearby salons. However, one player from Fuzhou University… READ THE REST
Microsoft has released a line of ugly Christmas sweaters with retro Windows themes. Along with Windows 95 graphics, there are also Windows XP and MS Paint designs. Microsoft says that for every sweater purchase, they will donate $20 to Girls Who Code, with a minimum donation promised of $50,000. A great gift to complement those… READ THE REST
It's long been a joke that the formula for generating aliens on Star Trek is to give a bipedal humanoid a weird prosthetic forehead. And non-human ears. Star Trek: The Original Series, very much a product of the 60s, followed another formula for the fashions of futurity and alienation. For women, it was bullet bras,… READ THE REST
"We are making photographs to understand what our lives mean to us." — Ralph Hattersley There's a reason why victims of fire or other natural disasters, or people who run from their homes with little but the clothes on their backs, always instinctively try to save one thing. Once family, pets, and anything living is… READ THE REST
Almost everything happens on the go these days. While some wireless headphones are for sinking into music and enveloping yourself in sound, others are built for service with versatility, durability, and engineered to field calls, listen to audio, and help you handle your business at a moment's notice from virtually anywhere. Thankfully, the Moto Buds… READ THE REST
Your lungs inhale and exhale about 20,000 times each day. Awake or sleeping, at home or out in the world, during intense workouts or just sitting on the couch, the air around you is cycling through your body every minute of every day. Especially considering our current health crisis, shouldn't you know about the quality… READ THE REST