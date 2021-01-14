Black officers say racism is endemic in Capitol Police

If you're wondering why the rioters in Trump's coup attempt last week were able to breach barriers and break into the Capitol so easily, this ProPublica article offers a couple of reasons. First, some of the Capitol Police helped the rioters into the building, and second, the agency is full of racists.
Racism:
Since 2001, hundreds of Black officers had sued the department for racial discrimination. They alleged that white officers called Black colleagues slurs like the N-word and that one officer found a hangman's noose on his locker. White officers were called "huk lovers" or "FOGs" — short for "friends of gangsters" — if they were friendly with their Black colleagues. Black officers faced "unprovoked traffic stops" from fellow Capitol Police officers. One Black officer claimed he heard a colleague say, "Obama monkey, go back to Africa."
Helping/sympathizing with the rioters:
Already, officials have suspended several police officers for possible complicity with insurrectionists, one of whom was pictured waving a Confederate battle flag as he occupied the building. One cop was captured on tape seeming to take selfies with protesters, while another allegedly wore a red "Make America Great Again" hat as he directed protesters around the Capitol building. While many officers were filmed fighting off rioters, at least 12 others are under investigation for possibly assisting them.