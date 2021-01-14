Danny Boyle is directing a new biopic miniseries about the Sex Pistols

Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) is directing a six episode biopic about punk pioneers the Sex Pistols. Titled "Pistol," it's based on the book "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol" by the band's guitarist Steve Jones.

"Imagine breaking into the world of 'The Crown' and 'Downton Abbey' with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent," Boyle said in Variety. "This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there."

Written by Craig Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce, Pistol will star Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Fabien Frankel as Glen Matlock, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.