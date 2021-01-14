Entire National Mall to close on Inauguration Day amid security concerns, high domestic terrorism alert

The entire National Mall in the nation's capital will close on the day Joe Biden is inaugurated as President of the United States, the Washington Post reports this morning.

Just 6 days away.

The entire National Mall will be closed for Inauguration Day, only accessible by media and security personnel, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues.

The extraordinary closure is the latest in a series of security measures to harden the city against the type of violence that rocked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Local and federal officials had already established a downtown security zone and called up more than 20,000 National Guard troops to protect the presidential swearing in on Jan. 20.

The move is significant because the Mall has been the traditional site where much of the general public has gathered to view the inauguration at the Capitol in person and on large jumbotrons.