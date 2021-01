I have always loved this scene in Casablanca, although I prefer a single breasted white shawl collar dinner jacket to the double.

Rick treats Ugarte like dirt, yet is 'the guy' Ugarte trusts with the keystone to his whole transformative life-plan? In a classic "get the Macguffin to the protagonist" moment, Casablanca shows us how cold and hard Rick is, setting up his own change from an unfeeling jerk with only one true friend to a sentimental sop with two friends.

Always enjoy this scene too.