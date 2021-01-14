I am pre-ordering 'Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League'

Earl Mac Rauch's long promised sequel to The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension is due out in August. I have pre-ordered Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League
Perhaps we will finally find out what the watermelon is for.
Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri lost his book deal one day after flashing fascist fist-pumps at the Trump Riot mob, and arguing against the counting of legal votes on the Senate Floor later that day. Simon & Schuster said on Thursday it will… READ THE REST
As a rare book dealer and specialist in the history of the book, I view printed texts as historical artifacts, holding material clues to the past. When it comes to children's books, we tend to see them as a reflection of their target readers, but they more often convey the hopes and anxieties of the… READ THE REST
Zhen xian bao, or a Chinese thread book, is a folder with compartments for storing small items. Each compartment folds down flat, making it a compact way to store things like thread. There are a lot of great videos on how to make them yourself, and they can be quite creatively designed once you master… READ THE REST
