I am pre-ordering 'Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League'

Jason Weisberger

Earl Mac Rauch's long promised sequel to The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension is due out in August. I have pre-ordered Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League

Perhaps we will finally find out what the watermelon is for.

Buckaroo Banzai Against the World Crime League via Amazon