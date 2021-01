Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of Siegfried and Roy, has passed away from pancreatic cancer, a spokesperson confirmed to @ABC News.

German news agency Bild was among the first to report that the illusionist died in Las Vegas at age 81.

Siegfried's sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer. Sister Dolore said she spoke with her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

Nach schwerem Krebsleiden – Magier Siegfried ist tot https://t.co/erBX2FnDC2 — BILD (@BILD) January 14, 2021