This Asus router is an industry favorite and could single-handedly fix your WiFi signal problems

For all the innovations in streaming, HD film quality, and web-based smart homes, none of it means much if all that power and connectivity bottlenecks in your janky old router.

Slow speeds, dead zones, and other frustrations you feel every time a streaming show lags or your signal drops out in another room can often be linked right back to a router that can't properly handle today's overwhelming bandwidth demand.

For a piece of equipment so central to everything that happens in your home, it bears listening to the sage advice of PCMag, who boldly states, "For nearly a decade, Asus has been PCMag reader's router brand of choice." That tradition of quality connectivity still burns in the heart of the Asus AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router.

This Asus router brings together all the most important elements a user needs, from speed and range to security to extra features, all wrapped up in a router that comes at a value price.

The AC1900 supports dual-band data rates up to 1900Mbps, a speed three times faster than standard 802.11n routers. And, this router throws out a wide net, delivering WiFi coverage across over 3,000 sq. ft., which should be enough to connect each and every device in your home, from the living room all the way out to the backyard and garage.

By using the ASUS Router app, users can get the router up and running in just minutes. The app also has WiFi connectivity management from your device, or you can check in remotely through the cloud. The unit's AI protection also enables some advanced parental controls, which can block malicious addresses, questionable sites, or even intrusions.

Speaking of AI, the AC1900 also works seamlessly with Asus AiMesh, allowing you to set up other Asus routers to create a mesh network that strengthens your signal across every square inch of your home, even through physical barriers like walls, refrigerators, and more.

The Asus AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router usually retails for $129, but as part of this offer, it's now nearly 40% off, on sale for just $79.99.

Prices subject to change.