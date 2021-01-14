I got an iPhone 12 Mini a couple of weeks ago and bought a wireless charging pad for it. I use it to charge my phone on my desk. It's a lot more convenient than using a lightning cable so I bought another for my bedside table. If you use promo code BU8IC5IJ it costs less than a lightning cable!
Use promo code to get wireless charging pad for cheap
- useful stuff
