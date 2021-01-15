Binge-watch 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet'

'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' is what I want from our era of rapidly produced straight-to-streaming comedies that generally fall flat. A fantastic cast takes a fun premise and has a great time making wacky entertainment.

Gaming is an industry bigger than Hollywood and the personalities behind it are just as toxic, stupid, and prime to make fun of. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet does just that, with flying colors. I watched it all in one long night sometime between Christmas and New Years'.

Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, and Charlotte Nicdao head up a team of super videogame developers battling egos and embracing eccentricities while nearly destroying the business every episode.

MQ:RB is available on Apple Tv, I was offered so much free Apple TV I don't know how you might find it otherwise.