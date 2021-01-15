Fish reportedly "happier" after Brexit, claims leader of British House of Commons

The Independent reports that Jacob Rees-Mogg, a member of the British Conservative Party and leader of the House of Commons, has claimed fish in the name of Britain.

In response to criticisms from the Scottish National Party, who was concerned about the impact of Brexit on the Scottish fishing industry, Rees-Mogg said, "What is happening is that the government is tackling this issue, dealing with it as quickly as possible, and the key thing is we've got our fish back. They're now British fish and they're better and happier fish for it."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons and former Labour Party MP, pushed back against these claims. "Obviously there's no overwhelming evidence for that," he said.

Hoyle's dissent, of course, implies that there may be some evidence for fish being happier because of their British identity. At press time, the details of this underwhelming evidence were still unavailable. It's also not clear what happens to these Happy British fish if they swim beyond the imaginary lines drawn by humans through the Irish Sea, North Sea, Celtic Sea, or English Channel.

Image: Public Domain via NeedPix