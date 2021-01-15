Happy birthday, drummer great Gene Krupa

Gene Krupa (1909-1973) was born on this day 112 years ago. In this video you can see that the secret to his exemplary drumming was that he had five arms and four legs.
Additional photographic evidence:
Gene Krupa (1909-1973) was born on this day 112 years ago. In this video you can see that the secret to his exemplary drumming was that he had five arms and four legs.
Additional photographic evidence:
Drummer Marco Minnemann shows how to add a little showmanship and flair behind the set with these stick tricks. That channel has some wonderful performances of popular songs with the song dialed way down to hear the live percussionist, like this amazingly tight performance of "Smooth Criminal" by Jonathan "Sugarfoot" Moffett. Image: YouTube / Drumeo READ THE REST
It was announced today on the Facebook pages of Robert Fripp of King Crimson, KMFDM, and several other bands, that celebrated industrial and progressive rock drummer, Bill Rieflin, has died. He apparently died of influenza. Robert Fripp posted to his Facebook page: Call from Tracy Rieflin in Seattle. Bill Rieflin flew from this world c.… READ THE REST
From the 2010 Rush documentary "Beyond the Lighted Stage," Neil Peart, who died last week, talks about the power of Tom Sawyer. What you say about his company is what you say about society. READ THE REST
If you've ever started a business, it probably wasn't so you could process invoices and fill out payroll checks. Yet, accounting is the absolute lifeblood of any enterprise – and unless a company is paying thousands to have a certified professional take charge of their finances, it's easy to feel like the entire accounting arena… READ THE REST
Well, if the opening days of 2021 are any indication of what's to come, we may not find the peace and normalcy we hoped for after 2020 any time soon. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to slip into a dark funk and let the fear, confusion, and general insanity of our daily lives… READ THE REST
For all the innovations in streaming, HD film quality, and web-based smart homes, none of it means much if all that power and connectivity bottlenecks in your janky old router. Slow speeds, dead zones, and other frustrations you feel every time a streaming show lags or your signal drops out in another room can often… READ THE REST