Pence was escorted to a safe room 1 minute before Trump rioters broke in to kidnap and hang him

"It was a minute": @CarolLeonnig on @washingtonpost exclusive that U.S. Capitol building rioters came dangerously close to VP Pence, missing him by one minute after being rushed off Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/m9Yqs5GFzS — MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson (@HallieOnMSNBC) January 15, 2021

Last week Trump insurrectionists set up a gallows with Pence's name on it and broke into the Capitol to find him and hang him.

In this interview with Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig, we learn that just one minute before the insurrectionists got to the Senate floor, Secret Service had taken Pence to a nearby safe room.

From Leonnig's article in the Post: