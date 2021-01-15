Report: no touchbar for redesigned 2021 MacBook Pro

After launching low-end models with decidedly high-flying benchmarks, Apple's transition to its own ARM-based CPUs has users eager to see what the forthcoming high-end models will be like. One change, according to supply-chain watchers: a new design with no more touchbar.

The new MacBook Pro is said to have squared-off sides like the iPad Pro and the iPhone 12 … Kuo believes the new Pro laptops will backtrack on some of the controversial changes Apple made with the current generation. The OLED Touch Bar, for example, is said to have been replaced altogether by physical function keys. Kuo also says that there'll be a wider range of ports reducing the need for dongles, though he doesn't get specific. And a MagSafe magnetic charging connector is also set to return.