Saudi Arabia announces plans for a zero-carbon city that's 105 miles long

Saudia Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has revealed plans for The Line, a zero-carbon city that stretches 105 miles with a million residents living in ""carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100% clean energy." It will have no streets or cars, with everything you need just a five-minute walk away. Construction is slated to begin this year. From Reuters:

The prince later told reporters in the northwestern city of Al Ula that the project was the conclusion of three years of preparation, adding that its infrastructure would cost $100 billion to $200 billion.

"The backbone of investment in 'The Line' will come from the $500 billion support to NEOM by the Saudi government, PIF and local and global investors over 10 years," he added.