Ten hours of the Karate Kid II drumming

"Father say use drum technique only as last resort." Same with this video.
Below, the classic scene from whence it came:
I have always loved this scene in Casablanca, although I prefer a single breasted white shawl collar dinner jacket to the double. Rick treats Ugarte like dirt, yet is 'the guy' Ugarte trusts with the keystone to his whole transformative life-plan? In a classic "get the Macguffin to the protagonist" moment, Casablanca shows us how… READ THE REST
Vanity Fair asked former Secret Service Agent Jonathan Wackrow to examine details of presidential details in movies and television in terms of believability and execution. They missed a chance to ask him about how unbelievable it would be if the President caused 130 agents to quarantine if it were in a movie. Image: YouTube /… READ THE REST
Once of my favorite scenes in 1992's Terminator 2 is when John Connor hacks an ATM with an Atari Portfolio and some kind of programmable magnetic strip. Bertrand Fan recreated the prop program in Python; unsatisfied, he then figured out how to program it on an actual Portfolio: "I haven't written Turbo Pascal in about… READ THE REST
