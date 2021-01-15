In 1973, Disney produced VD Attack Plan, a short educational film for high school students about the horrors of venereal diseases and how to prevent them. The film was directed by the great Les Clark with music by Disney composer George Bruns and stars famed character actor Keenan Wynn as the Contagion Corps Sergeant.
Watch Disney's film about venereal diseases (1973)
