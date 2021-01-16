For all of your sedition tracking needs

Stay abreast of all of that hot sedition tracking and arresting action, thanks to the the Sedition Tracker website and Twitter feed.
Image: SeditionTracker inset
"The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has retained forensic accounting specialists to aid its criminal investigation of President Trump and his business operations, as prosecutors ramp up their scrutiny of his company's real estate transactions," reports the Washington Post: District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. opened the investigation in 2018 to examine alleged hush-money payments made… READ THE REST
• Part two of Pardonpalooza just hit. Part one was yesterday. On Wednesday, outgoing U.S. president Donald Trump gave out 26 more pardons, including to his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, to Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone, to Jared Kushner's felon father Charles Kushner, and other longtime personal and political allies of the Trump family.… READ THE REST
Cannabis history was made today in the USA. A majority of the House voted to decriminalize marijuana, the most significant federal legislative development on cannabis policy in 50 years. By a vote of 228 to 164, the U.S. House of Representatives today passed HR 3884, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act. The MORE Act… READ THE REST
