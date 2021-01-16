Here are all the ways time is an illusion

This explainer on all the ways that humans subjectively experience time is packed with all kinds of interesting factoid about how hard it is for us to accurately gauge time and place time in context. For instance, Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth were born in the same year, but where Marilyn feels like a young woman from long ago, Queen Elizabeth has always seemed like she was a stately older woman to most people alive today. A lot of that is because the media on which people are recorded has an effect on how we perceive them. Lots of other important concepts on the subjectivity of experienced time described here!

Photo by Giallo from Pexels