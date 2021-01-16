This explainer on all the ways that humans subjectively experience time is packed with all kinds of interesting factoid about how hard it is for us to accurately gauge time and place time in context. For instance, Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth were born in the same year, but where Marilyn feels like a young woman from long ago, Queen Elizabeth has always seemed like she was a stately older woman to most people alive today. A lot of that is because the media on which people are recorded has an effect on how we perceive them. Lots of other important concepts on the subjectivity of experienced time described here!
Here are all the ways time is an illusion
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- paradoxes
- subjectivity
- time
Keeping track of time on Mars is very complicated
While an atomic second is a measurement of time that is consistent anywhere, Martian time periods like days, months, and years are very different than Earth's. This interesting explainer looks at how we will synchronize Martian time relative to Earth time. Image: YouTube / RealLifeLore READ THE REST
National Museum of American History wants your tales of 2020 for a time capsule
The National Museum of American History is creating a "digital time capsule" of 2020, and is inviting folks to submit their recollections of this Annus horribilis. They have a form here for submitting stories up to 500 words, and up to five photos and one video. As they write … We're assembling a digital time… READ THE REST
A great interactive visualization of the weird ways that we perceive time
Reuters published this interactive article Why time feels so weird in 2020 in early July. That was about a month ago, as of this writing; it was also about halfway through the bizarro time vortex hell year known as 2020. Between social media and quarantine, our shared temporal existence has become increasingly warped and disproportionate,… READ THE REST
Industrious lets you use a fully-furnished modern office — and only pay on the days you need it
It's an option virtually every small business and freelancing professional will eventually consider — do I need to rent office space? Whether it's the result of a growing staff, growing responsibilities, or simply maturing as a company, there's usually a moment for any professional organization when getting a centralized office starts to make a lot… READ THE REST
This Starchive 1TB cloud storage account doesn't just hold your content – it curates it
The cloud is definitely growing up. A decade ago, you'd have been hard-pressed to find many comfortable with saving all of their documents, media, and other important files with a cloud service provider. Today, everyone is on board the cloud storage train. But, with growth comes maturity too. For many users, it's not enough to… READ THE REST
Get one of these space heaters to combat the cold of winter
With January here, it's easy to think that the worst of winter is over. Unfortunately, as recent years (like last year) have shown us, it can remain pretty steadily chilly all the way into April and May. If you've got central heating, you're going to be getting pretty sick of those bills by then. The… READ THE REST