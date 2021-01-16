Industrious lets you use a fully-furnished modern office — and only pay on the days you need it

It's an option virtually every small business and freelancing professional will eventually consider — do I need to rent office space? Whether it's the result of a growing staff, growing responsibilities, or simply maturing as a company, there's usually a moment for any professional organization when getting a centralized office starts to make a lot of sense.

Yet, despite the excitement of expansion, renting office space comes with some big headaches too, especially in the age of COVID. Where to locate your office is an even bigger question mark than ever before.

The costs of renting an entire office space

And then there's the biggest concern — the cost. The average cost for U.S. office space is between $8 and $23 per square foot. That cost starts to skyrocket in major urban centers like San Francisco and New York, where your average price per employee could work out to just under $15,000 per year. And that doesn't even account for the added expenditures like supplies, furniture, equipment, utilities, and more that can immediately become one of your company's biggest monthly expenses.

If you decide you need office space, but you still have questions about how much office you really need, you can start scaling up with Industrious. Industrious is an office solution provider that lets you build your office schedule on your own terms.

How to rent a workspace in your area

With more than 100 locations in over 50 cities across the U.S., an Oasis by Industrious plan entitles members to use their modern, professional, full-service office facilities for exactly the amount of time they need.

Users can pick from monthly membership plans which grant access to a private office or suite of offices for one, four, or up to eight days per month. Just schedule the days you want, even in an Industrious facility in another city, and your workspace will be ready on your scheduled day.

From a place to welcome clients to meeting rooms to just a space to work away from home or other distractions, the Oasis experience offers all the amenities of a top-notch fully-furnished office building without worrying about any of the downsides. From the conference rooms to the phones to the WiFi to the craft coffee served in the breakroom, it's all bundled in as part of the month-to-month membership. Industrious's staff of community managers and operations associates are also there to help so everything runs smoothly.

Are Industrious's workspaces safe?

Of course, everyone is concerned about health and safety more than ever these days — and Industrious is well aware. Industrious' office spaces receive a medical-grade cleaning, regular sanitization of high-traffic surface areas, and upgraded layouts designed to maintain a safe 6-feet apart throughout the day. There's also reduced capacity in Industrious locations, so all members get more personal space with lower occupancy in communal areas.

Right now, users can pick an Oasis by Industrious plan that works for their business needs by heading to the Industrious website and seeing what's available in their area. Until March 31, 2021, you can even get 20% off when you sign up using code STARTNOW.

Prices are subject to change.