Neonode has been around for a while, but they are making a big push for their products in the age of pandemics.

I would want to see a LOT of data on these before I used one of these on an ATM or other input device that requires personal or financial information.

I also suspect that the pandemic may usher in the end of touchscreens and elevator buttons, since some humans are disgusting. Time for voice activation and other input methods!

Image: YouTube / Neonode