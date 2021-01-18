My idea of a good time. Caitlin Doughty of Ask a Mortician rates the accuracy of movie corpses and rates them 1-10 tombstones.
In the second half of the video, she also visits a guy who makes animal feed blocks with human cremains in them for people who wish to be eaten by animals (which is otherwise illegal… currently).
As I said: Good times!
Image: YouTube
Ask A Mortician reacts to corpses in films
