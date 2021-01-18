Bill Burr explains why Boston exists in the STAR WARS universe and why you're an idiot for asking

Thom Dunn

Mayfield, Bill Burr's recurring character on The Mandalorian, is an ex-stormtrooper-turned-mercenary with a heart of gold. Based on the character's accent, he is also inexplicably from the Boston area—an eyebrow-raising detail, considering the story's setting a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Fortunately, Bill Burr explained this curious character choice in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon:

"I've never heard a Boston accent in outer space," is what they say. And I always go, "What about English? Isn't that a little weird? If you went to a galaxy far, far away and you get off and someone's like "Hey how's it going?" and you totally understand them? What about the fact that Han Solo's talkin' to a Bigfoot? He's speaking Bigfoot, Han Solo's speaking English. They never break character, but one keeps going… [Wookie noises] and he's like "I said hit the button Chewie!" And none of that! That's all fine! How about C-3PO with an English accent — that was okay? The guy's been knighted, he just played Royal Albert Hall, now he's hanging out with Lynyrd Skynyrd Luke Skywalker?

He's got a point. He's also got a great Boston-inspired custom action figure.