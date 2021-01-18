Diaper-clad 'Trump Baby' blimp found a home

The orange "Trump Baby" balloon was born in 2018, when he first appeared at London's Parliament Square during a heavily protested Donald Trump visit. Trump didn't take too kindly to his little self, telling The Sun it made him feel "unwelcome." Now, as the deflated one-term president packs his bags, his diapered Mini Me has found a home at the Museum of London.

From CNN:

It will now be displayed in the Museum of London alongside other remnants of public protests in the British capital, the institution announced on the eve of Trump's departure from the Oval Office.

"We hope the baby's place in the museum will stand as a reminder of when London stood against Trump — but will prompt those who see it to examine how they can continue the fight against the politics of hate," the team behind the blimp said.