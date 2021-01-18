FBI charges woman with stealing Pelosi laptop and trying to send it to Russian intelligence

Riley Williams, a 22-year old woman who allegedly participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been charged by the FBI over her role in the riot. NBC News's Tom Winter reports that she "told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR."

The FBI says they spoke with Williams' mother on Saturday and she allegedly said, "she recognized her daughter inside the U.S. Capitol Building and that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump's politics and "far right message boards." The charging document says, "according to W1, the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it." The FBI agent on the case says the matter remains under investigation.

If you want to understand all this, a good factoid to ponder is a Trump supporter stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop and trying to send it to the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation without herself having been paid or recruited.

Here's the complaint. [PDF]