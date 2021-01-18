Los Angeles has a skateboarding Mandalorian

It is only natural that Los Angeles' contribution to the roster of wacky-local-Star-Wars-cosplayers would street skate. Comedian Tim Brehmer is having a ball.
There are certain sections of Venice, Mando, that I wouldn't advise…
These two skaters face-off an 80s style off-the-shelf style pool deck vs a new trick skateboard. It is tough to land today's tricks on yesterday's gear. READ THE REST
Holy smokes! View this post on Instagram The guys @santamonicaairlines blew our @jlw 's mind with this awesome @oscarputdowntheknife & @burritobreath collab. A post shared by Boing Boing (@boingboing) on Apr 28, 2020 at 10:19am PDT I grew up in Santa Monica, CA in the 1970s and 80s. While I had and have friends who… READ THE REST
One of the seven great wonders of the modern world, the Venice Beach Skate Park's bowls have been filled with enough sand to make them closed to all but the maddest. The only way to stop the skaters in Dogtown was to fill in the bowls. People skating draws a crowd. Crowds are verboten. In… READ THE REST
