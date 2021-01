Individual Number One and future federal prisoner remains obsessed with his crowd size.

The official White House invitation for a "Trump Farewell" at Joint Base Andrews on Jan 20 is shown here.

Guests are requested to arrive by 6am on Wednesday, and asked to wear a mask. Invitees can each bring up to five guests. Five.

WHITE HOUSE invite for "Trump Farewell" at Joint Base Andrews on Jan 20. Guests are asked to arrive at 6am on Wednesday and *wear a mask And……. invitees can bring five guests pic.twitter.com/GEVf6rnOnM — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 18, 2021

NEW: White House sends invitations for Trump's departure event at Joint Base Andrews—starts at 8a Wednesday.



