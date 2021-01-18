Reported U.S. airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq coincide with Pompeo tweet about 2019 bombing of U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Reports are circulating late Monday of U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Three explosions reported.

"Reports of a US strike on Iran-aligned groups in Iraq are coming in after three explosions were heard in Jurf Sakhar southwest of Baghdad, a major Ketaib Hezbollah stronghold and sanctuary," tweeted the Brookings Institute's Ranj Alaaldin, adding, "Media accounts linked to Iran's proxies have reported fatalities."

Iranian & Hezbollah media report "strong airstrikes" targeted Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province, southwest of capital Baghdad.

#Confirmed: airstrikes on Jurf al-Sakhar in Babylon #Iraq

Many killed and wounded@AlMayadeenNews 👇 pic.twitter.com/GIgsBnmjzR — ayham marjeh أيهم بني المرجة (@Ayhammarjeh) January 18, 2021

Pro-militia accounts claim the possibile US airstrike on Jurf Al Sakhr targeted the Iraqi army. The area is almost entirely seized by Kataeb Hezzbollah and other PMF units. — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) January 18, 2021

As reports build Im going to go with #breakingnews Iraq reports of explosions at possible PMU area with claims blaming US, linking to Pompeo tweet جرف الصخر pic.twitter.com/YrSQaI37UM — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) January 18, 2021

Pompeo tweeted this as the news of alleged US airstrike hitting the positions of Iranian-backed militias started to spread.#Iraq #Iran https://t.co/dimXKBYZrF pic.twitter.com/G3j7qvAK79 — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) January 18, 2021

Rumors of news in Babil governorate Iraq

An explosion of some sort in:

– جرف الصخر

– قضاء المسيب

– بابل — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) January 18, 2021

MAP: The airstrikes reportedly targeted Kataib Hezbollah positions near Bahbahan area south of Jurf al-Sakhr. #Iraq #Iran pic.twitter.com/C6e1j3i1az — Baxtiyar Goran (@BaxtiyarGoran) January 18, 2021