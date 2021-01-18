Reported U.S. airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq coincide with Pompeo tweet about 2019 bombing of U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Reports are circulating late Monday of U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. Three explosions reported.
"Reports of a US strike on Iran-aligned groups in Iraq are coming in after three explosions were heard in Jurf Sakhar southwest of Baghdad, a major Ketaib Hezbollah stronghold and sanctuary," tweeted the Brookings Institute's Ranj Alaaldin, adding, "Media accounts linked to Iran's proxies have reported fatalities."
Iranian & Hezbollah media report "strong airstrikes" targeted Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province, southwest of capital Baghdad.