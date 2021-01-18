Ursula K. Le Guin gets a postage stamp

Ursula K. Le Guin, the science fiction and fantasy author responsible for such iconic books as The Dispossessed, The Left Hand of Darkness, and the Earthsea trilogy, has gotten her own US Postage stamp.
The collectible stamp features a portrait of Le Guin by artist Donato Giancola that's based on a 2006 photograph. The background shows a scene from her 1969 novel The Left Hand of Darkness. In it, an envoy from Earth named Genly Ai escapes from a prison camp on the snowy planet of Gethen with a disgraced Gethenian politician.