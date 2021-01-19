Amazon electric vehicle makes an unpleasant sound

It's a good idea to add a sound to an otherwise quiet vehicle to let pedestrians know of its presence, but I pity the drivers who have to put up with this electric delivery van's edited-in drone sound-effect.
[Via Core 77]
