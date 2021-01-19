Fortnite to bring back The Baller??!

The Baller was absolutely my favorite, and least sensical Fortnite vehicle. Along with the shopping cart, the Baller has been vaulted for what seems like an eon.
Will it be back?
According to Fortnite leakers FNBRUnreleased and InTheShadeYT, the Baller, Hoverboard, and ATK Golf Cart were all updated in the recent patch.
"Ballers and Hoverboard have been also updated! We may see them making a return soon," FNBRUnreleased posted, while noting that the textures for the ATK Golf Cart were also refreshed. However, there doesn't seem to be much of a change from the way the ATK's used to look.