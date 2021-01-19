Here's a teardown of Apple's new AirPods Max

Our friends at iFixIt purchased the new AirPods Max so they could X-ray and disassemble it.

We wanted to do more than just strip these Pods down to their Digital Crown, truly odd Lightning Port, and micron-scale screws. With time to really explore the space, we enlisted the help of Creative Electron to work them over with X-rays. Not only that, but we also took apart some semi-comparable Sony and Bose headsets, to see just how different Apple's (non-Beats) entry into the premium headphone market would be.