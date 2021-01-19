Laura Benanti nails Melania in this Washington farewell

Laura Benanti gives a hilarious musical performance as Melania, happy to be back in New York, a city who wants nothing to do with her (start at 2:09), aired on Colbert last night.
"It's so good to be in NYC, the Be-Bestest city on earth. The Huge Apple. The city that never sleeps with a porn star and then lies to you about it," she says from Times Square. "Being here makes me feel… which is something I don't normally do." She then breaks into song, to the tune of The Beauty and the Beast's "Bonjour," and at times I had to remind myself this was just a parody.